Four bills introduced in Telangana Assembly

The Telangana government on Wednesday introduced separate bills in the Legislative Assembly, aimed at ensuring transparency and simplification of processes in administration of lands. The bills introduced were the Telangana Abolition of the Posts of Village Revenue Officers Bill, 2020, the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks Bill, 2020, the Telangana Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020, and the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who spoke on the aim of the bills, saida portal ( Dharani) would be put in place which would contain all relevant details. The portal would have two parts agriculture and non- agriculture lands, he said.

It would be totally transparent and everyone would be able to access it and see details of lands, but not 'intefere' with information. It would also have land encumbrance details, he said.