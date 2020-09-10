1 held for transferring funds to man spying for Pakistan
The officials arrested Aditya Singh of Agra who had transferred funds to one Mushtaq Ali through a mobile payment app Ali was earlier arrested under espionage charges. Singh had deposited Rs 10,000 in e-wallet of Ali in February 2019, the intelligence officials said.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-09-2020 00:34 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 00:24 IST
Intelligence officials on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly transferring funds to a spy who was passing confidential information to his Pakistani handler. The officials arrested Aditya Singh of Agra who had transferred funds to one Mushtaq Ali through a mobile payment app
Ali was earlier arrested under espionage charges. Singh had deposited Rs 10,000 in e-wallet of Ali in February 2019, the intelligence officials said. Another accused in the case, Mira Khan, was produced before a local court on Wednesday from where he was sent to one-day police remand.
