Nearly USD 500K hidden in furniture seized at Miami airport
PTI | Miami | Updated: 10-09-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 10:14 IST

U.S. Custom and Border Protection officers at Miami International Airport seized USD 491,280 in unreported U.S. currency last Thursday, the agency said in a news release. The money had been concealed inside a chair placed in a crate with other furniture.
The money had been concealed inside a chair placed in a crate with other furniture. The shipment was heading to the Dominican Republic and was selected for examination during outbound enforcement operations, officials said. "Criminal organizations will attempt to export large sums of cash to launder their ill-gotten gains," said Robert Del Toro, the agency's acting port director.
Officials didn't say who the money belonged to or whether criminal charges would be filed. Travelers bringing more than USD 10,000 out of the U.S. must report it to customs officials. Failing to do so can lead to the money's seizure and forfeiture, as well as potential criminal charges, officials said.
