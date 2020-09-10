Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran's army begins drill near the strategic Strait of Hormuz

In August, the Iranian navy boarded and briefly detained a Liberian-flagged oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz. In July, Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard fired a missile from a helicopter targeting a replica aircraft carrier in the strait, an exercise aimed at threatening the U.S. amid tensions between Tehran and Washington.

PTI | Updated: 10-09-2020 11:06 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 11:00 IST
Iran's army begins drill near the strategic Strait of Hormuz
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Iran's army began an annual three-day naval exercise near the strategic Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, state TV reported. The report said units from the navy, air force and ground forces participated in the maneuver in the Gulf of Oman. It said Iranian submarines and drones would be used during the exercise.

Adm Habibollah Sayyari, the commander of the annual maneuver dubbed as Zolfaghar-99, said Wednesday that the war game was aimed at "improving readiness in confronting foreign threats and any possible invasion." The Iranian navy handles all operations in the Gulf of Oman on the eastern side of the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of all oil traded passes. In August, the Iranian navy boarded and briefly detained a Liberian-flagged oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz.

In July, Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard fired a missile from a helicopter targeting a replica aircraft carrier in the strait, an exercise aimed at threatening the U.S. amid tensions between Tehran and Washington. The area in 2018 saw a series of incidents targeting oil tankers.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Induction of Rafale jets could not have happened at a more opportune time considering security scenario today: IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria.

Induction of Rafale jets could not have happened at a more opportune time considering security scenario today IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria....

Key Congressional committee okays bill to help combat heart disease among South Asians in US

A key US Congressional committee has advanced a bipartisan bill which aims to promote heart health among citizens of South Asian-origin, amidst an alarming rise in heart disease among them in this country. Promoted by Indian-American Congre...

Wild weather this year shows growing impact of climate change, scientists say

The planet is showing signs its in peril. In recent weeks, the world has seen ferocious wildfires in the U.S. West, torrential rains in Africa, weirdly warm temperatures on the surface of tropical oceans, and record heat waves from Californ...

Japan's Suga is voters' favourite as opposition picks new leader

Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga is the voters favourite to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, according to a poll published by the daily Mainichi Shimbun on Thursday, amid speculation over an early general election.About 44 of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020