Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greek PM: Dialogue with Turkey is important, but on peaceful terms

The European Union must impose 'meaningful' sanctions on Turkey unless Ankara pulls its maritime assets from disputed areas in the eastern Mediterranean, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an opinion piece published on Thursday.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 10-09-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 11:22 IST
Greek PM: Dialogue with Turkey is important, but on peaceful terms
File photo Image Credit: IANS

The European Union must impose 'meaningful' sanctions on Turkey unless Ankara pulls its maritime assets from disputed areas in the eastern Mediterranean, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an opinion piece published on Thursday. Greece and Turkey are in dispute over sea boundaries in the region, in the latest manifestation of decades of friction between the two NATO allies. Turkey has dispatched a survey vessel in an area both countries claim as their own.

"We do need dialogue, but not when held at gunpoint. What threatens my country's security and stability threatens the well-being and safety of all EU member states," Mitsotakis said in an article published in the London Times, Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, and France's Le Monde newspapers. This month, EU leaders are expected to specify their response to Turkey. If Turkey does not withdraw its assets, 'meaningful sanctions' should be imposed, the Greek prime minister wrote.

"If Europe wants to exercise true geopolitical power, it simply cannot afford to appease a belligerent Turkey," Mitsotakis said. Turkey, he said, still had time to avoid sanctions and 'take a step back'.

"They should stand down, return to the table, and pick up from where they left off when they quit exploratory talks in 2016. And if we cannot agree, then we must seek resolution at the Hague," he said, referring to the international court for sovereign disputes. French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss the European Union's strained relationship with Turkey later Thursday with Mitsotakis.

Both are attending a 'MED7' summit on the French island of Corsica along with the leaders of Portugal, Spain, Italy, Cyprus, and Malta. (Reporting By Michele Kambas. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Global death tollThe global death toll from the coronavirus passed 900,000 on Wednesday, as worldwide cases topped 27.7 million, according to a Reuters tally. An average of more th...

Japan's Suga is voters' favourite as opposition picks new leader

Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga is the voters favourite to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, according to a poll published by the daily Mainichi Shimbun on Thursday, amid speculation over an early general election.About 44 of ...

Induction of Rafale jets could not have happened at a more opportune time considering security scenario today: IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria.

Induction of Rafale jets could not have happened at a more opportune time considering security scenario today IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria....

Key Congressional committee okays bill to help combat heart disease among South Asians in US

A key US Congressional committee has advanced a bipartisan bill which aims to promote heart health among citizens of South Asian-origin, amidst an alarming rise in heart disease among them in this country. Promoted by Indian-American Congre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020