J-K: IED recovered in Baramulla district
Security Forces detected an improvised explosive device (IED) near Watergam village of Rafiabad in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday morning.ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-09-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 11:46 IST
Security Forces detected an improvised explosive device (IED) near Watergam village of Rafiabad in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday morning. Bomb disposal squad has reached the spot and is likely to detonate it shortly.
More details in this regard are awaited. Last month, the bomb disposal squad of the Indian Army destroyed an IED like object on Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway.
The object was recovered by the Road Opening Party (ROP) of 29 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) near a petrol pump in Tapper Pattan area on the National Highway. (ANI)
