UP CM offers tribute to Govind Ballabh Pant on 133rd birth anniversary
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered tributes to former Chief Minister Govind Ballabh Pant on his 133rd birth anniversary on Thursday.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-09-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 12:38 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered tributes to former Chief Minister Govind Ballabh Pant on his 133rd birth anniversary on Thursday. Adityanath offered floral tributes to the statue of the former Chief Minister at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow.
Born on September 10, 1887, Pant became the first Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 1950. He later served as the Minister of Home Affairs from 1955 till his death in1961. Pant also served as the Chief Minister of United Provinces from 1937 to 1939, before India gained independence. (ANI)
