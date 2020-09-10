Left Menu
ED joins Bengaluru police in investigation into drug case

On Thursday, the ED officials too joined the CCB sleuths during the interrogation and grilled those who are in the police custody, police sources added. The drug menace in the Kannada film industry came to light for the first time when the Narcotics Control Bureau raided a house on the city outskirts and arrested three persons including a woman Anikha.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-09-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 13:16 IST
The Enforcement Directorate has joined the Bengaluru police in the ongoing investigation into the drug menace among bigwigs of Bengaluru including Kannada film stars, police sources said. "Yes, the Enforcement Directorate officials have approached us," a top police officer told P T I on Thursday.

According to him, the ED has suspicion that these people were involved in a money laundering cases. The Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru, which is investigating the matter, has booked 14 people so far in connection with the case.

This includes actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, former minister late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya Alva, Viren Khanna, Rahul and B K Ravishankar. Police sources said most of these frequently flew to neighbouring countries and some of them had real estate businesses too.

"They seem to have a wide hawala network. There is suspicion that they would invest the black money of their clients in real estate outside India," another police officer said. On Thursday, the ED officials too joined the CCB sleuths during the interrogation and grilled those who are in the police custody, police sources added.

The drug menace in the Kannada film industry came to light for the first time when the Narcotics Control Bureau raided a house on the city outskirts and arrested three persons including a woman Anikha. They revealed that they were allegedly supplying drugs to singers and actors in the Kannada film industry.

Following the revelation, the Bengaluru police too started its investigation and booked cases against 14 people. The ED officials suspect that some of the Bengaluru drug case accused had links with the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case accused.

So far, seven people have been arrested while others are at large, police sources said. Prashant Ranka was the seventh person to be arrested in the case.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI.

