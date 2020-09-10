Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi riots: Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain's plea against ED custody infructuous, HC told

Hussain has sought setting aside the remand order of September 7, passed by a trial court and a direction to the ED to immediately send him to Tihar jail. The ED submitted before Justice Yogesh Khanna that an infructuous matter need not be taken up as Hussain's has been handed over to the Tihar Jail authorities on expiry of his three days ED custody.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 14:24 IST
Delhi riots: Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain's plea against ED custody infructuous, HC told

The Enforcement Directorate told the Delhi High Court on Thursday that the plea by suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain challenging his 3-day remand in a money laundering case related to the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February, has become infructuous as he has been sent to judicial custody now. Hussain has sought setting aside the remand order of September 7, passed by a trial court and a direction to the ED to immediately send him to Tihar jail.

The ED submitted before Justice Yogesh Khanna that an infructuous matter need not be taken up as Hussain's has been handed over to the Tihar Jail authorities on expiry of his three days ED custody. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju and advocate Amit Mahajan, representing the ED, said the trial court's September 7 order clearly says that the accused be handed over to Tihar jail authorities on September 10, and the agency has complied with the direction.

“The trial court order is implemented and it is over. So nothing survives even if the trial court order is set aside..,” the counsel submitted. However, senior advocate K K Manan, appearing for Hussain, opposed the submission of ED and said he is on the point of law and his prayer is to set aside the trial court's order.

He said if the trial court order is set aside, Hussain's custody will be illegal. The court listed the matter for November 24 to hear arguments on the point of law.

The ED was probing the allegation that Hussain and his linked persons laundered about Rs 1.10 crore funds, by using purported shell or dummy companies, to fuel the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the riots. In his plea before the high court, Hussain said he was formally arrested by ED on August 20 from Tihar jail and on August 28, he was remanded to the six days in the agency's custody.

The ED again sought extension of Hussain's custody by nine days and  the court on September 7 granted them three days to quiz him with the direction that he be handed over to Tihar jail authorities on September 10. Hussain's counsel challenged the trial court's extension of remand order on the ground that the 15 days period for grant of police custody has to begin from the date of formal arrest, that is, August 20 and thus, further extension of police remand is not permissible in law.

ED had earlier told the trial court that Hussain was allegedly involved in money laundering and various other fraudulent acts of cheating, falsification and forgery of documents, and criminal conspiracy. ED had alleged that Hussain had entered into a criminal conspiracy by fraudulently transferring money from the accounts of many companies.

The money so obtained are allegedly proceeds of crime which were then used for committing various other scheduled offences, the agency had claimed. Hussain's counsel had claimed that he was a victim of circumstances and was not required for custodial interrogation as he faced the threat of torture.

Hussain was arrested in connection with the riots in northeast Delhi in February. He has also been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a conspiracy case related to the riots. He was also arrested in connection with the alleged murder of IB official Ankit Sharma during the riots.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh resigns from RJD

Weeks ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD got a big jolt with former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh resigning from the party on Thursday. Singh, who is considered close to RJD founder Lalu Prasad Yada...

Jaishankar attends SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting in Russia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday attended the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the eight-member Shanghai Cooperation Organisation here in the Russian capital. At the formal opening of the meeting in Moscow of the Foreig...

Bloodshed eases in Brazilian favelas after court ban on police raids

By Fabio Teixeira RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Andre Dread was on his rounds handing out food parcels to poor families in City of God, one of Brazils most notorious slums, in May when the familiar sound of gunfire fr...

COVID-19: Baz Luhrmann to resume 'Elvis' shooting with Tom Hanks back in Australia

After a gap of six months, the production of Baz Luhrmanns Elvis movie, starring veteran actor Tom Hanks, will resume its filming on September 23 in Queensland, Australia. Reported by Deadline, the production of the movie earlier was forced...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020