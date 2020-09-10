Pak Army shells forward areas in J-K's Poonch
The Pakistan Army opened fire and shelled forward areas along the LoC in three sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, a defence spokesman said.
"At about 0530, 1145 and 1215 hours today, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Mankote, Degwar and Mendhar sectors", the spokesman said. On September 2, a JCO was killed in ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army along the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri.
