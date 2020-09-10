Mumbai court adjourns for tomorrow hearing on Rhea, Showik's bail plea

A Mumbai court on Thursday adjourned for tomorrow hearing on the bail application of actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and others in a drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The Sessions court in Mumbai, which heard arguments on the bail application of Rhea, Showik, Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda, Zaid Vilatara and Bashit Parihar, is also likely to pronounce its order on the bail pleas tomorrow.

Rhea, who was arrested and later sent to 14-day judicial custody in the matter, moved a bail application in a local court here claiming she is being falsely implicated in the case. The bail plea of her brother Showik and other accused, who were arrested in the case, was also heard today. Rhea's bail application said no drugs or psychotropic substances have been seized from her and the allegations, if any, would pertain strictly to smaller quantities. It said there is nothing on record to suggest that she was in any way involved with the financing of illicit traffic and/or harbouring the offenders in relation to any drugs.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)