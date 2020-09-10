2 members of gang involved in duping nearly 800 people arrested

The police have arrested two members of a gang involved in allegedly duping nearly 800 people by promising them lucky draw gifts for payment of a certain amount, officials said on Thursday

The accused have been identified as Sunny Goel (28), a resident of Uttam Nagar and his associate Sajjan Kumar (34), a resident of Rohini, they said. The duo operated through a company named 'Prime Deal'. They used to obtain mobile phone series of different states online and call up people randomly, promising them lucky draw gifts. After obtaining their address and area PIN code, they would tell the person that a parcel would be sent to them via speed post and asked them to pay a certain amount for it. However, instead of sending them the promised gift, they would send a belt, wallet or similar low cost items, the duo told the police during interrogation

The matter came light after the police received a complaint from a man named Ramesh Pandey. He alleged that on August 6, he received a phone call from an unknown mobile number where the caller informed him that his number has been selected in a lucky draw and he has won a Samsung mobile phone. They told Pandey that although the market price of the mobile is approximately Rs 25,000, he would only need to pay Rs 3,995 for it. Pandey was then asked to share his address and area PIN code, so that the mobile could be delivered to him via speed post. Pandey told the police that after ten days, he received a parcel from the post office for which he paid Rs 3,995 but when he opened the parcel, instead of a phone, there was a low cost item in it. Based on his complaint, a case was registered under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120 B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Patel Nagar police station and investigation was initiated, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia. During investigation, police sought call detail records of the mobile numbers from which the call was done to the complainant and found that it was active in an area in Rohini. Through surveillance and technical analysis, the two accused were identified and apprehended and the mobile phone used to cheated the complainant was also recovered, he said. The police claimed to have recovered one desktop computer along with printer, nine mobile phones, one bank passbook, three cheque books, five packed parcel and 10 empty parcels and packaging material.