Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after explosion

A huge fire broke out Thursday at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents a month after the massive explosion. The sight of another huge fire a month later created panic among residents traumatized by last month's explosion. State-run National News Agency said the fire was at a warehouse where tires are placed.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 10-09-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 16:35 IST
A huge fire broke out Thursday at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents a month after the massive explosion. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire at the facility, which was decimated by the August 4 explosion when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates detonated.

A column of black smoke billowed from the port with orange flames leaping from the ground. The August 4 explosion killed more than 190 people, injured around 6,500 and damaged thousands of buildings in the Lebanese capital. The sight of another huge fire a month later created panic among residents traumatized by last month's explosion.

State-run National News Agency said the fire was at a warehouse where tires are placed. It added that firefighters are dealing with the blaze..

