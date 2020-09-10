Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after explosion
A huge fire broke out Thursday at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents a month after the massive explosion. The sight of another huge fire a month later created panic among residents traumatized by last month's explosion. State-run National News Agency said the fire was at a warehouse where tires are placed.PTI | Beirut | Updated: 10-09-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 16:35 IST
A huge fire broke out Thursday at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents a month after the massive explosion. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire at the facility, which was decimated by the August 4 explosion when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates detonated.
A column of black smoke billowed from the port with orange flames leaping from the ground. The August 4 explosion killed more than 190 people, injured around 6,500 and damaged thousands of buildings in the Lebanese capital. The sight of another huge fire a month later created panic among residents traumatized by last month's explosion.
State-run National News Agency said the fire was at a warehouse where tires are placed. It added that firefighters are dealing with the blaze..
- READ MORE ON:
- Port of Beirut
- Lebanese