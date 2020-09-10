Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Man tries to kill self after SC stays Maratha quota law

A day after the Supreme Court stayed implementation of the 2018 Maharashtra law granting reservation to Marathas, a man tried to end his life in Latur district of the state on Thursday, police officials said.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 10-09-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 17:00 IST
Maha: Man tries to kill self after SC stays Maratha quota law
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A day after the Supreme Court stayed implementation of the 2018 Maharashtra law granting reservation to Marathas, a man tried to end his life in Latur district of the state on Thursday, police officials said. The incident took place at the tehsil office in Chakur around 11.15 am, they said.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the implementation of the law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs. A three-judge SC bench referred to a larger constitution bench, to be set up by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, the batch of pleas questioning the validity of the law. "The man, who is around 28 years of age, tried to commit suicide at Chakur tehsil office by consuming poison. He was immediately shifted to a hospital in Latur," a police official said.

Talking to PTI, inspector J R Chavan said, "As per our preliminary investigation, the man is preparing for competitive exams and tried to commit suicide after the Supreme Court's stay on the law granting reservation to the Maratha community." The man, a resident of Borgao in Latur, was taken to hospital by government officials, where he is being treated, he said. Before taking the step, the man shot a selfie video in which he said that he will end his life at the tehsil office due to the stay on the Maratha quota.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

AfDB approves $27million to boost AU's efforts to mobilize COVID-19 response

The African Development Banks Board of Directors on Wednesday approved 27.33 million in grants to boost the African Unions AU efforts to mobilize a continental response to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.The approval follows a meeting of the ext...

NSA Ajit Doval holds talks with French Defence Minister Florence Parly

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and French Defence Minister Florence Parly held talks on Thursday to further boost bilateral defence and security cooperation, officials said. The talks were focused on ways to enhance the overall strate...

Lesbos migrants sleep on roadsides, housing them to take days

Thousands of migrants were stranded without shelter on Lesbos on Thursday after fires razed their camp to the ground, and the government said it would take days to find housing for all of them.Some who fled the fires on Tuesday and Wednesda...

SCENARIOS-Is a chaotic Brexit looming after latest spat?

The risk of a no-deal Brexit has increased since Britain presented new legislation that would undercut its divorce treaty with the European Union, angering the bloc and undermining trade talks.The two sides were holding emergency talks on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020