Man arrested, juvenile apprehended for robbing auto-rickshaw driver

An 18-year-old man was arrested and a juvenile apprehended for allegedly robbing an auto-rickshaw driver in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area, police said on Thursday. Upadhyay and the juvenile threatened him with a knife and took away his mobile phone and wallet and fled, the officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 17:08 IST
An 18-year-old man was arrested and a juvenile apprehended for allegedly robbing an auto-rickshaw driver in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area, police said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Aman Upadhyay (18), a resident of Hari Nagar Ashram, they said. Police said Upadhyay's girlfriend was with him when the incident took place and they are verifying her role. On Tuesday, police received information regarding the incident near Jal Vihar Mother Dairy in Lajpat Nagar. The complainant Mohammad Danish told the police that he is an auto driver and on Tuesday while waiting for passengers in front of Moolchand Hospital, three youths, including a girl hired his auto,, a senior police officer said.. After they got down at their destination, the girl suddenly walked away. Upadhyay and the juvenile threatened him with a knife and took away his mobile phone and wallet and fled, the officer said. "The CCTV footage near the spot were analyzed. On Wednesday, Upadhyay was apprehended from Nehru Nagar in Lajpat Nagar. The robbed mobile was recovered from his possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said. During interrogation, Upadhyay told the police that he was a drug addict and works as stone polisher at Ashram. On Tuesday, Upadhyay, his girlfriend and his juvenile friend hired the auto to go to Moolchand bus stop. They robbed its driver and fled the spot, the DCP said. He was nabbed when he came to Nehru Nagar to sell the phone. Based on his confession, the juvenile was also apprehended, police added.

