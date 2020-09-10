J&K chief secy calls for efforts to provide proactive governance at doorstep

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam reviewed the measures taken in respect of the government-beneficiary interface, Jan Abhiyan, on Thursday and called for efforts to provide proactive governance at the doorstep of every citizen through grievance redressal and on-the-spot service delivery. He chaired a meeting of the Committee of Secretaries to take stock of the preparations to conduct the first-of-its-kind proactive government-beneficiary interface -- Jan Abhiyan -- with the three-fold goal of Jan Sunwai, Adhikar Abhiyan and Unnat Gram Abhiyan.

It was informed that the 20-day Jan Abhiyan, which will precede the B2V3, will commence from September 10, and is aimed at energising government functioning after the COVID-induced slowdown by infusing greater enthusiasm, responsiveness and accessibility to government machinery, an official spokesperson said. The chief secretary asked the administrative secretaries to sensitise the field functionaries and ensure their full participation in various public outreach activities as envisaged under the three pillars of the campaign.

"Efforts should be afoot to kick-start all pending works approved under the 14th Finance Commission, District Plan and State Plan, besides accelerating the works at various stages of completion in order to complete them in a timely manner," he said. The administrative secretaries were asked to depute their officers on field assignments in accordance with a duty roster so as to ensure that all bottlenecks in the hassle-free delivery of services are resolved and the due benefit reaches the targeted beneficiaries.

The chief secretary impressed upon the administrative secretaries to visit the districts allotted to them and monitor the progress made under the Jan Abhiyan. They were advised to remove the hurdles and guide the respective district administrations towards outcome-oriented functioning.

The chief secretary enjoined upon the officers to focus on a time-bound delivery of documents like domicile, other certificates, besides ensuring a 100-per cent saturation under all individual beneficiary-oriented schemes and issuance of certificates by various departments. It was informed that for carrying out B2V-specific works, an amount of Rs 10 lakh per panchayat is being released in addition to the grants under the 14th Finance Commission.