Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&K chief secy calls for efforts to provide proactive governance at doorstep

The chief secretary asked the administrative secretaries to sensitise the field functionaries and ensure their full participation in various public outreach activities as envisaged under the three pillars of the campaign. "Efforts should be afoot to kick-start all pending works approved under the 14th Finance Commission, District Plan and State Plan, besides accelerating the works at various stages of completion in order to complete them in a timely manner," he said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-09-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 18:03 IST
J&K chief secy calls for efforts to provide proactive governance at doorstep

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam reviewed the measures taken in respect of the government-beneficiary interface, Jan Abhiyan, on Thursday and called for efforts to provide proactive governance at the doorstep of every citizen through grievance redressal and on-the-spot service delivery. He chaired a meeting of the Committee of Secretaries to take stock of the preparations to conduct the first-of-its-kind proactive government-beneficiary interface -- Jan Abhiyan -- with the three-fold goal of Jan Sunwai, Adhikar Abhiyan and Unnat Gram Abhiyan.

It was informed that the 20-day Jan Abhiyan, which will precede the B2V3, will commence from September 10, and is aimed at energising government functioning after the COVID-induced slowdown by infusing greater enthusiasm, responsiveness and accessibility to government machinery, an official spokesperson said. The chief secretary asked the administrative secretaries to sensitise the field functionaries and ensure their full participation in various public outreach activities as envisaged under the three pillars of the campaign.

"Efforts should be afoot to kick-start all pending works approved under the 14th Finance Commission, District Plan and State Plan, besides accelerating the works at various stages of completion in order to complete them in a timely manner," he said. The administrative secretaries were asked to depute their officers on field assignments in accordance with a duty roster so as to ensure that all bottlenecks in the hassle-free delivery of services are resolved and the due benefit reaches the targeted beneficiaries.

The chief secretary impressed upon the administrative secretaries to visit the districts allotted to them and monitor the progress made under the Jan Abhiyan. They were advised to remove the hurdles and guide the respective district administrations towards outcome-oriented functioning.

The chief secretary enjoined upon the officers to focus on a time-bound delivery of documents like domicile, other certificates, besides ensuring a 100-per cent saturation under all individual beneficiary-oriented schemes and issuance of certificates by various departments. It was informed that for carrying out B2V-specific works, an amount of Rs 10 lakh per panchayat is being released in addition to the grants under the 14th Finance Commission.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Postponing IPL mega auction not a bad idea, says Venky Mysore

Venky Mysore, chief executive of Kolkata Knight Riders KKR has said that postponing the Indian Premier Leagues IPL mega auction is not such a bad idea. The IPLs mega auction is slated to be held in 2021, but many franchises have already ind...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities edge higher on tech rebound; oil slips

Global equity benchmarks edged higher and U.S. government bonds fell Thursday as investors weighed hopes of a rebound in U.S. technology stocks against the European Central Banks decision to leave its stimulus program unchanged despite chop...

Actor Paresh Rawal appointed chief of National School of Drama, says it will be challenging but fun  

Veteran actor and former BJP MP Paresh Rawal was Thursday appointed chairperson of the National School of Drama NSD, Indias premier theatre institute that has trained actors such as Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri and Irrfan Khan. The post had be...

Riteish Deshmukh, others congratulate Paresh Rawal on being appointed NSD chairman

Following veteran actor Paresh Rawals appointment as the new chairman of the National School of Drama NSD on Thursday, several Bollywood celebrities congratulated him. Earlier in the day President of India, Ram Nath Kovind appointed Rawal a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020