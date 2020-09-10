Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shipping Minister launches dispute redressal mechanism for maritime sector

"SAROD-Ports will resolve the disputes in fair and just manner while saving huge amount of legal expenditure and time," Mandaviya said. Shipping Secretary Sanjiv Ranjan said SAROD-Ports will inspire confidence among private players working with major ports and will ensure the right kind of environment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 18:26 IST
Shipping Minister launches dispute redressal mechanism for maritime sector

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday launched a dispute redressal mechanism to facilitate affordable and timely resolution of disputes for the maritime sector. The mechanism - SAROD-Ports (Society for Affordable Redressal of Disputes - Ports) - for all disputes in ports and shipping sector was launched by the minister in a virtual ceremony, Ministry of Shipping said in a statement.

Terming SAROD-Ports as a game-changer, the shipping minister said it will become an important mechanism for delivering justice in the sector in terms of disputes. "SAROD-Ports will resolve the disputes in fair and just manner while saving huge amount of legal expenditure and time," Mandaviya said.

Shipping Secretary Sanjiv Ranjan said SAROD-Ports will inspire confidence among private players working with major ports and will ensure the right kind of environment. "It will promote ease of doing business in the maritime sector because of the fast, timely, cost-effective and robust dispute resolution mechanism," he said.

It has been established under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 for affordable and timely resolution of disputes in a fair manner, the statement said. SAROD-Ports consists of members from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) and Indian Private Ports and Terminals Association (IPTTA).

"SAROD-Ports will advise and assist in settlement of disputes through arbitrations in the maritime sector, including ports and shipping sector in Major Port Trusts, Non-major Ports, including private ports, jetties, terminals and harbours," the statement said. The mechanism is similar to provision available in the highway sector in the form of SAROD-Roads constituted by NHAI, it added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Georgia replace Japan in Europe's new Autumn Nations Cup

Georgia will replace Japan in the new eight-team Autumn Nations Cup competition being held in Europe in November, with the format and fixtures confirmed by organisers on Thursday. After the original November internationals were cancelled be...

Need to strengthen corporate governance; adopt best global practices: Thakur to India Inc

There is a need to strengthen corporate governance and India Inc should look at adopting global best practices and benchmarks in the interest of consumers, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said on Thursday. He also said the gov...

Tamil Nadu reports 5,528 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 5,528 new COVID-19 cases, 6,185 discharges, and 64 deaths were reported on Thursday in Tamil Nadu, said the State Health Department. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 4,86,052 including 4,29,416 discharge...

Postponing IPL mega auction not a bad idea, says Venky Mysore

Venky Mysore, chief executive of Kolkata Knight Riders KKR has said that postponing the Indian Premier Leagues IPL mega auction is not such a bad idea. The IPLs mega auction is slated to be held in 2021, but many franchises have already ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020