Left Menu
Development News Edition

Customs arrests two men for smuggling gold, iPhone

Customs officials have arrested two men for allegedly smuggling gold and iPhones worth over Rs 16 lakh into the country, according to an official statement issued on Thursday. Upon extraction gold weighing 283.99 gms valued at Rs 13,25,750 was recovered from the paste," the statement issued by the customs (preventive) said Further, four new iPhones, valued at around Rs three lakh were also recovered from the two, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 18:55 IST
Customs arrests two men for smuggling gold, iPhone

Customs officials have arrested two men for allegedly smuggling gold and iPhones worth over Rs 16 lakh into the country, according to an official statement issued on Thursday. The accused were part of a greater nexus and were involved in taking over and transporting smuggled gold, electronic items and foreign origin cigarettes from Lucknow international airport to Delhi, it said. They were intercepted here on Wednesday by the narcotics cell of Delhi Police. After they found these two men carrying smuggled gold in paste form, Delhi Police personnel informed officials of the customs (preventive), Delhi. "A paste like substance suspected to be gold paste was recovered from them which was stitched in the belt and bottom margins of two jeans they were carrying. Upon extraction gold weighing 283.99 gms valued at Rs 13,25,750 was recovered from the paste," the statement issued by the customs (preventive) said

Further, four new iPhones, valued at around Rs three lakh were also recovered from the two, it said. These iPhones were smuggled into the country by other members of a syndicate of which they are said to be a part

"Preliminary investigations have revealed smuggling of contraband to the tune of Rs 1.06 crore by the accused during the last one month," the statement said. They were arrested by the customs officers on Wednesday evening for violation of provisions of the Customs Act 1962 and have been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, it said. PTI AKV AAR

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

La Niña present, sees 75% chance through 2020 winter -U.S. CPC

La Nia conditions were present in August, and have a 75 chance of continuing through the Northern Hemisphere winter of 2020-21, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.La Nia pattern is characterized by unusually cold temperat...

Private hospitals in Delhi witness rise in admissions amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, private hospitals in the national capital are witnessing an increase in admissions, with no ICU beds with ventilators available in many of the top private facilities. An analysis of the data in Delhis Coron...

Rugby-Georgia replace Japan in Europe's new Autumn Nations Cup

Georgia will replace Japan in the new eight-team Autumn Nations Cup competition being held in Europe in November, with the format and fixtures confirmed by organisers on Thursday. After the original November internationals were cancelled be...

Need to strengthen corporate governance; adopt best global practices: Thakur to India Inc

There is a need to strengthen corporate governance and India Inc should look at adopting global best practices and benchmarks in the interest of consumers, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said on Thursday. He also said the gov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020