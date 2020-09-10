IMFL worth over Rs 1 crore seized in dry Bihar, two held

A truck carrying 917 cartons of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth over Rs 1 crore were seized in dry Bihar's Champaran district, and two persons arrested in this connection, a senior police officer said. Acting on a tip-off, a team of police officers intercepted the truck near Mahendra Chowk on NH-28 on Wednesday night, and confiscated the liquor cartons, Superintendent of Police Navin Chandra Jha said.

The driver and the cleaner -- both residents of Haryana -- were arrested and sent to jail, Jha said. The Nitish Kumar government had on April 5, 2016 declared Bihar a dry state. Manufacture, trade, storage, transportation, sale and consumption of liquor have been made a punishable offence in the state.