Left Menu
Development News Edition

Central African Republic seeks justice for rural victims of sexual violence

Restoring court operations in rural parts of the war-torn Central African Republic is vital to tackling sexual violence and ensuring victims can seek justice, a top government official said, as the coronavirus pandemic fuels gender-based abuse. Rape has been widely used as a weapon of war in the country of 4.6 million, which is still largely controlled by armed groups despite the signing of peace deals in 2019 to end a long civil war, according to the United Nations.

Reuters | Bangui | Updated: 10-09-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 20:24 IST
Central African Republic seeks justice for rural victims of sexual violence
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Restoring court operations in rural parts of the war-torn Central African Republic is vital to tackling sexual violence and ensuring victims can seek justice, a top government official said, as the coronavirus pandemic fuels gender-based abuse.

Rape has been widely used as a weapon of war in the country of 4.6 million, which is still largely controlled by armed groups despite the signing of peace deals in 2019 to end a long civil war, according to the United Nations. Aline Gisèle Pana, minister for women, the family and child protection, said the government's priority was to deploy magistrates outside the capital, Bangui, to re-establish state authority in rural areas ravaged by the seven-year conflict.

"Our first priority is that victims must first obtain justice and to that end there must be a criminal chain," she said, referring to the need to have courts functioning at a local level. "Until now, medical and psychosocial support is provided in several areas. The big problem now is the legal support," the minister added.

The country is also struggling to contain fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed 62 people and infected more than 4,700, Pana said. "Unfortunately, we do not have the necessary means to deal with these two problems," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in Bangui.

Sexual violence has increased since lockdown curbs began, keeping women and girls stuck at home with their abusers and limiting access to health and support services, according to a study led by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Reports of injuries to women and children rose by almost 70% since April and reported rapes increased by 27%, according to a report by crime analysts in partnership with the U.N. peacekeeping mission (MINUSCA).

Few victims have access to help or justice in the country, especially in the vast hinterland where insecurity and the continued threat of armed groups have hindered justice, according to Amnesty International. Beatrice Epaye, a deputy and president of Fondation Voix du Coeur, a charity that helps survivors of sexual violence, said most victims are too frightened to seek justice and victim services are insufficient.

Government authorities have sought to tackle violence by establishing a special criminal court in an effort to help deliver justice and a joint rapid response unit to combat sexual violence, which has been operational in the capital since 2017. Campaigners have also hailed the adoption of a new child protection code in 2020 as a breakthrough to addressing violence against children, but warned that enforcement would be difficult.

"There are (legal) texts that criminalise gender-based violence, the big challenge is to... ensure (they) are enforced and that perpetrators are brought to justice," said Zihalirwa Nalwage, UNICEF's chief of child protection in the country.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

RJD's Manoj Jha to be joint opposition candidate for RS deputy chairman poll

Several opposition parties on Thursday decided to field RJD leader Manoj Jha as their joint candidate for the September 14 election of the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman. Jha will file his nomination papers on Friday in presence of leaders of ...

James Bond, ''Avengers'' star Diana Rigg dies at 82

Diana Rigg, a British actress who became a 1960s style icon as secret agent Emma Peel in TV series The Avengers, has died. She was 82. Riggs agent Simon Beresford said she died Thursday morning at home with her family. Daughter Rachael Stir...

Brazilian official for uncontacted Amazon tribes killed by indigenous arrow

A government official and leading expert on isolated Amazon tribes was killed by an arrow that struck him in the chest as he approached an indigenous group he was seeking to shield, friends and a police witness said on Thursday. Rieli Franc...

Will not allow any slum demolition in Delhi; if needed will move SC against it: AAP

The Centre is issuing notices across the national capital and threatening slum dwellers that their houses will be demolished within this month, the AAP alleged on Thursday and said it will move the Supreme Court against it. The Delhi BJP, h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020