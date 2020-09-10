2 arrested for killing retired Delhi cop's son in Gr Noida

Two men have been arrested for allegedly stabbing to death the son of a retired Delhi Police official over an argument in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said on Thursday. The police have also proposed to take action against the duo under the Gangsters Act and the National Security Act (NSA) over the sensational daylight killing that took place in Dadri town on Tuesday.

"Sher Singh, alias Sheru, was killed a day after he was involved in an argument with the accused men in Dadri area. Singh, in his 20s, had apparently slapped one of the accused, all in their 20s, during the duel," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said. "The accused have told the police that they killed Singh in order to avenge Tuesday's matter," the DCP told reporters, adding that the knife used by them has also been recovered.

Accused Jamshed and Shoib, both Dadri residents, have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and provisions of the Criminal Amendment Act..