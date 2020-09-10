Left Menu
74 Pakistanis stranded in India due to COVID-19 repatriated via Attari-Wagah border

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 23:03 IST
As many as 74 Pakistanis, stranded in different Indian cities due to COVID-19 pandemic, were repatriated to Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border, the Pakistan High Commission here said

Since March 20, more than 760 stranded Pakistanis have returned home, it said in a statement

The Pakistan High Commission said it will continue to extend all possible assistance to the remaining stranded Pakistanis in India for their earliest, safe and smooth repatriation.

