74 Pakistanis stranded in India due to COVID-19 repatriated via Attari-Wagah border

74 Pakistanis stranded in India due to COVID-19 repatriated via Attari-Wagah borderPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 23:03 IST
As many as 74 Pakistanis, stranded in different Indian cities due to COVID-19 pandemic, were repatriated to Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border, the Pakistan High Commission here said
Since March 20, more than 760 stranded Pakistanis have returned home, it said in a statement
The Pakistan High Commission said it will continue to extend all possible assistance to the remaining stranded Pakistanis in India for their earliest, safe and smooth repatriation.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistanis
- Indian
- Attari