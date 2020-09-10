2 held for cheating businessmen in Delhi

Two men were arrested for allegedly duping businessmen by getting them to transfer money to a bank account on the pretext of offering higher returns, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Anuj (27), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, and Vikram (29), form Panipat in Haryana, they said. On July 13, one Yogesh Bansal, a property dealer, filed a complaint at Patel Nagar police station in this regard. Bansal alleged that the accused Anuj cheated him after his friend Mukesh Gupta had introduced them, a senior police official said.

According to the complaint, Anuj told Bansal that he was in need of Rs 8 lakh in white money to close a property deal and is willing to pay Rs 9 lakh cash in return. Bansal told police that he liked Anuj's offer and agreed to give him Rs 8 lakh for a higher amount in return, the official said.

On July 1, Anuj called Gupta and said he was sending his younger brother with Rs 9 lakh cash and told him to transfer Rs 8 lakh in his account, the official said. Later in the day, three men, including Vikram, met Gupta at a petrol pump near Shadipur flyover. Vikram introduced himself as Anuj's younger brother, police said. Vikram showed over Rs 8 lakh in cash to Gupta and said Rs 2 lakh more were kept in his car, after which the complainant transferred nearly Rs 8 lakh to Gupta's bank account in two online transactions, they said.

Once the money was transferred to Gupta's account, Vikram fled with the cash along with his two associates, police said. During investigation, it was revealed that the accused were operating in Delhi and had duped some other businessmen with the same modus operandi. To arrest Anuj, Police took his friend Karan into confidence who called the accused on Wednesday and told him that there was another person who could transfer money to his bank account in exchange of cash.

"Anuj agreed and he was called in Rajender Nagar. Thereafter, police laid a trap and apprehended Anuj and his associate Vikram," Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Sanjay Bhatia said. A total of Rs 7,99,000 in cash, one car and mobile phones of both the accused were seized, police said.