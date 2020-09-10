Two arrested under Atrocity Act in Pune district

Two people were arrested in the district on Thursday under the Prevention of Atrocities Act for allegedly assaulting a Dalit couple and outraging the woman's modesty. The alleged incident took place at Vadhu village in Bhima Koregaon area of Shirur tehsil on Wednesday.

Two people have been arrested under IPC sections 354 (molestation ), 427 (mischief), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the police said. The 19-year-old woman had registered a complaint with Shikrapur police station.

She alleged that while she and her husband were standing in a public square, one of the accused asked them to leave the area. He assaulted her husband and when she tried to stop him, he allegedly outraged her modesty. The other accused joined him and used intimidating language, the woman alleged in her complaint.

"We have arrested both the accused and they have been remanded to police custody for two days," said an officer without disclosing the names of the accused..