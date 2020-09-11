Left Menu
Delhi Police arrests six men for bank fraud

Six men were arrested for allegedly stealing money from a person's bank account here, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Nasim Ansari (34), Iqbal Ansari (34), Ranjit Dey (31), Prakash Mandal (24), Jamiruddin (36) and Mohammad Daud (28), they said. The accused are suspected to be involved in several other similar cases of fraud, police said.

Delhi Police arrests six men for bank fraud
Six men were arrested for allegedly stealing money from a person's bank account here, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Nasim Ansari (34), Iqbal Ansari (34), Ranjit Dey (31), Prakash Mandal (24), Jamiruddin (36) and Mohammad Daud (28), they said.

The accused are suspected to be involved in several other similar cases of fraud, police said. According to police, the victim had some issues with his bank account and called on a number, which he found through Google search, for a resolution. The call went unanswered but later, the victim was contacted by a man who said he is the bank's customer care executive. The man then asked the victim to follow his instructions and a link was sent to the victim through a text message on phone, police said.

After clicking the link, Rs 63,800 got deducted from the victim's bank account, following which a case was registered at Begumpur police station, they said. Police tracked the transaction and found that it was made through an e-wallet account. "We checked the statement of the account and another e-wallet account surfaced. The details of both the accounts were recovered," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) PK Mishra said. Police found that the accused were using multiple SIM cards and going through a series of bank transactions zeroed in on one Nasim. On August 21, Nasim was arrested from New Delhi Railway Station, police said.

Fifteen new ATM cards, a finger print scanner and a card-swipe machine were seized from his possession, they said. Nasim told police about two of his associates, following which Iqbal was arrested. Meanwhile, police found that some of the accused men were in West Bengal. A police team went to a bank in Birbhumi and nabbed Dey and his accomplice Prakash Mandal. During interrogation, Mandal and Dey said that they work with Ata-ul and Jamiruddin. While Ata-ul absconded, Jamiruddin was traced to Lucknow and arrested along with Daud, police said. Police recovered Rs 1,78,500 cash, 6 ATM cards and one cheque book from their possession.

