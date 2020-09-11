Left Menu
Development News Edition

Continue virtual courts in post-COVID period as digital justice is faster, cheaper: Par panel

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law and Justice in its report submitted on Friday recommended continuation of virtual courts for identified categories of cases even after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 11:53 IST
Continue virtual courts in post-COVID period as digital justice is faster, cheaper: Par panel
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law and Justice in its report submitted on Friday recommended continuation of virtual courts for identified categories of cases even after the COVID-19 pandemic is over. The panel chaired by senior BJP leader Bhupender Yadav submitted its report to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

Asserting that a court is more of a service than a place, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice in its report said it is time that the court room, regarded as the "last bastion of antiquated working practices", opens its doors to the latest technology. Underlining that "digital justice" is cheaper and faster besides addressing locational and economic handicaps, the panel strongly pitched "for continuation of virtual courts even after the COVID-19 pandemic gets over". "The Virtual Court proceedings be continued beyond the pandemic duration for identified categories of cases with the consent of all parties," the panel recommended.

It has also suggested that virtual proceedings can be extended permanently to various Appellate Tribunals like TDSAT, IPAB, NCLAT etc located across the country which do not require personal appearances of the parties/advocates. Virtual courts expedite processes and procedures and are an improvement over traditional courts as they are more affordable, citizen friendly and offer greater access to justice, the panel said in the report.

This is the first report to be presented by any Parliamentary Panel on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. After examining various provisions, mentions and glossaries with regard to the definition of court, the Committee opined that the court is more a service than a place, thereby supporting the virtual court proceedings being resorted to since the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown in March, 2020.

The Committee held a series of meetings with Secretaries of Department of Justice and Legal Affairs, Secretary General of the Supreme Court and representatives of Bar Council of India and others on the issues related to the functioning of virtual courts. Taking note of the reservations expressed by Bar associations about virtual court proceedings, the panel concluded that virtual courts may have shortcomings but they constitute advancement over the existing system and are worth embracing.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

German farmers urge China to impose limited import curbs after swine fever find

The head of Germanys farming association DBV on Friday called on China to impose only limited import restrictions and not a national import ban on German pork after a case of African swine fever ASF was found in a wild boar in Germany.South...

Malaysia's ex-finance minister faces 2 fresh graft charges

Malaysias former finance minister pleaded not guilty Friday to two new corruption charges, saying the legal moves against him were politically motivated ahead of impending elections. Lim Guan Eng was charged last month with three counts of ...

Nicolas Cage's Joe Exotic series heads to Amazon

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage-led scripted series about Tiger Kings Joe Exotic has landed at Amazon Studios for development. The series, which had been in the works at CBS TV Studios, hails from Brian Grazer, American Vandal showrunner Dan La...

Tennis-Serena heads to French Open with time running out for No. 24

Serena Williams will have just two weeks to shake off the disappointment of a semi-final loss in the U.S. Open and resume her pursuit of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title on the claycourts at the French Open.The American great has re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020