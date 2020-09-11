Left Menu
Development News Edition

Security forces recover body of JeM militant killed in encounter

Security forces have recovered the body of a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant, who was injured in an encounter in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, from a stream near the site of the gunfight, police said on Friday.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-09-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 12:26 IST
Security forces recover body of JeM militant killed in encounter

Security forces have recovered the body of a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant, who was injured in an encounter in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, from a stream near the site of the gunfight, police said on Friday. "Police and Army, with the help of Marine commandos, last night recovered a militant's body from a 'nallah' (stream) after four days' search for the terrorists who had jumped into in after receiving bullet injuries during the encounter on September 7 at Kawoosa in Budgam district," a police official said.

The encounter had broken out on Monday after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kawoosa area of the central Kashmir district following specific information about the presence of militants there. Soon after the initial exchange of firing, clashes broke out near the encounter site as groups of youths pelted stones at the security forces who chased away the protestors by firing tear smoke shells.

While the gunfight stopped after a while, the security forces continued the search operation and after four days of searches in the area, a militant's body was recovered, the official said. The militant has been identified as Aqib Ahmed Lone, a resident of Aglar area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district. Lone was affiliated with JeM, the official said.

He said the security forces have also recovered a bag containing some arms and ammunition including a fully-loaded AK magazine, 13 Chinese grenades, 14 knives, 25 mobile phones and a 'pheran' (Kashmiri cloak) during searches in the stream..

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

German farmers urge China to impose limited import curbs after swine fever find

The head of Germanys farming association DBV on Friday called on China to impose only limited import restrictions and not a national import ban on German pork after a case of African swine fever ASF was found in a wild boar in Germany.South...

Malaysia's ex-finance minister faces 2 fresh graft charges

Malaysias former finance minister pleaded not guilty Friday to two new corruption charges, saying the legal moves against him were politically motivated ahead of impending elections. Lim Guan Eng was charged last month with three counts of ...

Nicolas Cage's Joe Exotic series heads to Amazon

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage-led scripted series about Tiger Kings Joe Exotic has landed at Amazon Studios for development. The series, which had been in the works at CBS TV Studios, hails from Brian Grazer, American Vandal showrunner Dan La...

Tennis-Serena heads to French Open with time running out for No. 24

Serena Williams will have just two weeks to shake off the disappointment of a semi-final loss in the U.S. Open and resume her pursuit of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title on the claycourts at the French Open.The American great has re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020