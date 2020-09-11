Major among two army officials injured in mine blast along LoC in J-K

Major among two army officials injured in mine blast along LoC in J-KPTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-09-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 16:27 IST
Two army men, including a Major, were injured in a land mine blast along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, sources said on Friday. The blast at an anti-personnel mine took place in Khori Dhaba area on Thursday night during a routine patrolling of the forward areas along the Line of Control, they said.
A Major-rank officer and a Subedar were injured in the incident, the sources added. DPB