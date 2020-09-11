Left Menu
Cyclist killed in accident on Delhi's Badarpur flyover

The injured, Sanjesh Awasthi (38), was taken to Moolchand hospital by the car driver but soon after he was declared brought dead, the accused fled the spot, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 17:24 IST
A man on a bicycle was killed allegedly after being hit by an SUV driven by a businessman on Badarpur flyover in southeast Delhi, police said on Friday. The injured, Sanjesh Awasthi (38), was taken to Moolchand hospital by the car driver but soon after he was declared brought dead, the accused fled the spot, they said. The SUV driver, who has been identified as Sonit Singh (28) also mislead hospital authorities by hiding details of the accident site.

The police said they identified the accused with the help of CCTV camera footage at the hospital. In the footage, the accused is seen bringing the injured man to the hospital in a Range Rover. During the investigation, the vehicle was found registered in the name of a private firm run by Singh in Central Delhi's Karol Bagh area. The matter was reported to police by the victim's brother-in-law Anupam Shukla, who alleged that Awasthi had been missing since September 7. He said Awasthi worked at a private company in old Faridabad. According to the complainant, Awasthi, a resident of Sarita Vihar, used to come home daily around 6.30- 7.00 pm by cycle but on September 7, when he did not return home, they started searching for him. The next day, they found his damaged cycle, bag and footwear on Mathura Road- Badarpur flyover. A case under IPC section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) was registered at the Badarpur police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said. While trying to trace the cyclist, the investigating officer came across an FIR registered at the Amar Colony police station according to which an unknown person was taken to Moolchand hospital during the intervening night of September 7 and 8, the officer said.

On identification of the body by a relative, the deceased was identified as Awasthi, he said. On further investigation, the residential address of the accused driver was traced to Greater Kailash -1, from where he was arrested and his vehicle seized on Thursday, the officer added. "During interrogation, the accused disclosed that on September 7, he was going home in his car from Faridabad but around 7.15 pm, when he reached Badarpur flyover, suddenly one cyclist came in front of his car. Seeing his critical condition, he took him to Moolchand hospital where he was declared brought dead," the DCP said. The car driver got frightened and escaped from the hospital without informing his credentials to hospital authorities. Since he did not want to disclose to his family about his visit to Faridabad, he told hospital authorities that the accident took near Okhla Mandi, the police added.

