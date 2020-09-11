Left Menu
German pork exports to China, some other non-EU countries suspended -ministry

German pork exports to China and some other non-European Union countries have been temporarily stopped after a case of African swine fever (ASF) was confirmed in a wild boar, Germany’s agriculture ministry said on Friday. "In the meantime, exports are temporarily stopped.” “We are undertaking intensive talks with China and other non-EU countries to achieve a regionalisation clause.”

Reuters | Hamburg | Updated: 11-09-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 18:15 IST
German pork exports to China and some other non-European Union countries have been temporarily stopped after a case of African swine fever (ASF) was confirmed in a wild boar, Germany’s agriculture ministry said on Friday. “Most veterinary certificates agreed for the export of pork from Germany include the statement that Germany is free from African swine fever,” a ministry spokesman said.

“This statement since yesterday can no longer be made on the certificates.” Exports to EU countries remain possible because of a clause in which import stops target only those from the local region where the ASF case is discovered.

“The German government is currently holding talks with the relevant countries with the goal of revising the certificates with a regionalisation clause," the spokesman said. "In the meantime, exports are temporarily stopped.” “We are undertaking intensive talks with China and other non-EU countries to achieve a regionalisation clause.”

