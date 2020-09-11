Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters World News Summary

Explosive material found in Beirut port after blast was stored for years, says president Several tonnes of highly explosive material found at Beirut's port, just weeks after the same chemical was blamed for causing a massive detonation there, had been in storage for 15 years, the Lebanese president said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 18:35 IST
Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Lebanese firefighters douse remains of Beirut port fire

Lebanese firefighters and army helicopters on Friday put out the remains of a huge fire at Beirut's port that had flared up a day earlier, barely a month after a massive blast devastated the port and surrounding area. Thursday's fire, which officials said was sparked by welding during repair work after last month's explosion, covered several districts of Beirut in a huge cloud of black, acrid smoke, causing panic in a city still on edge after the blast. China imposes curbs on U.S. diplomats in response to U.S. move

China on Friday said it had imposed restrictions on staff at the U.S. Embassy and its consulates in mainland China and Hong Kong, responding to U.S. measures announced early this month. China's Foreign Ministry did not specify the measures, which it described as reciprocal. Viva Maria: Belarusian protesters celebrate leader who chose jail over exile

Maria Kolesnikova's decision to rip up her passport and risk prison rather than exile has burnished the musician-turned-politician's status as a hero to the mass protest movement against veteran Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Dozens of people were detained this week as protesters took to the streets chanting her name and holding up placards, some reading "Viva Maria". Her face was superimposed on the image of a Soviet World War Two poster and projected onto the side of a building in Minsk. Explosive material found in Beirut port after blast was stored for years, says president

Several tonnes of highly explosive material found at Beirut's port, just weeks after the same chemical was blamed for causing a massive detonation there, had been in storage for 15 years, the Lebanese president said on Friday. The army said on Sept. 2 it had discovered a stockpile close to the port of 4.35 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, the highly explosive chemical blamed for the huge Aug. 4 blast that killed about 190 people and ruined a swathe of Beirut. Russia and China dismiss Microsoft allegations of bids to hack Biden and Trump camps

Russia and China dismissed on Friday allegations by Microsoft Corp that hackers linked to Moscow and Beijing were trying to spy on people tied to both U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Advisers to both presidential campaigns are assessing risks from digital spies around the globe, as the two candidates face off on Nov. 3 in one of the most consequential U.S. presidential elections in decades. EU boosts 'no-deal' planning as UK refuses to give way in Brexit stalemate

The European Union stepped up planning for a "no-deal" Brexit on Friday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government refused to revoke a plan to break the divorce treaty that Brussels says will sink four years of talks. Britain said explicitly this week that it plans to break international law by breaching parts of the Withdrawal Agreement treaty that it signed in January, when it formally left the bloc. England's COVID-19 infections doubling each week - Imperial College study

The spread of the coronavirus is speeding up across all parts of England with the number of cases doubling about every week, according to a new study by Imperial College, which will fuel concerns that renewed restrictions may need be introduced. The infection rate is rising in all age groups apart from those over 65, and cases are no longer clustering in hospitals or care homes as they were a few months ago, suggesting the virus is circulating more widely, Imperial found. Abe plan for land-attack counterpunch could mark major military shift for Japan

Months before he announced his resignation, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe set in motion a policy change that could for the first time allow Japan's military to plan for strikes on land targets in China and other parts of Asia. Japan's Self Defence Forces are geared toward stopping attackers in the air and the sea. The policy change would direct the military to create a doctrine for targeting enemy sites on land - a mission that would require the purchase of long-range weapons such as cruise missiles. China, India agree to disengage troops on contested border

China and India said on Friday they had agreed to de-escalate renewed tensions on their contested Himalayan border and take steps to restore "peace and tranquillity" following a high-level diplomatic meeting in Moscow. Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi and Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar met in Moscow on Thursday and reached a five-point consensus, including agreements that troops from both sides should quickly disengage and ease tensions, the two countries said in a joint statement. Russia says it wants to send investigators to Germany in Navalny case

Moscow said on Friday it would ask to send investigators to Germany in the case of Alexei Navalny, a proposal all but certain to be brushed off by Berlin, which says the Russian opposition politician was poisoned with a banned nerve agent. The Kremlin has been facing calls from the West for strong action to punish Russia unless it provides an explanation for what Berlin has called an attempt to murder Navalny.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Canara Bank raises Rs 1,012 cr by issuing Basel III bonds

Canara Bank on Friday said it has raised Rs 1,012 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds. The bank has issued and allotted Basel III compliant additional tier I bonds amounting to Rs 1,012 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.The bank ...

Huge explosions rock military facility in Jordan, army blames heat wave

A series of massive explosions that rocked Jordans second largest city early on Friday was caused by mortar shells stored at an army munitions depot warping in an intense heat wave, the army said. The government had earlier blamed an electr...

Kerala HC stays EC's order declaring Jose K Mani's faction as Kerala Congress (M)

The Kerala High Court on Friday stayed the Election Commission of Indias order, which declared the faction led by Jose K Mani as the official Kerala Congress M party allowing it to use the partys election symbol of Two Leaves. A single-judg...

Soccer-Premier League to defer 'test events' after government restrictions

The Premier League said it will defer test events with fans after the governments decision this week to cap the amount of spectators inside venues at 1,000. With the new season starting this weekend there was hope that fans might be allowed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020