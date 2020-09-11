Left Menu
AP extends ban on CPI(Maoist) by one year

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday issued a notification extending the ban on CPI (Maoist) for a further period of one year. Accordingly, the CPI (Maoist) and the other organisations would continue to be "unlawful association" under the AP Public Security Act, she said. The ban would be in force till August 16, 2021.

AP extends ban on CPI(Maoist) by one year

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday issued a notification extending the ban on CPI (Maoist) for a further period of one year. It also extended the ban on the CPI Maoists purported frontal organisations like Radical Youth League, Rythu Coolie Sangham, Revolutionary Democratic Front, Radical Students Union, Viplava Karmika Samakhya and others.

The ban on these organisations was first imposed in 2005 after peace talks with the then Peoples War Group failed. Ever since, the ban is being renewed every year under the Andhra Pradesh Public Security Act, 1992.

"The government reviewed the matter and is of the opinion that the Communist Party of India (Maoist) is continuing to indulge in unlawful activities and its unlawful activities, if not stopped, will constitute a serious danger and menace to public order, peace and tranquility," Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney said in an order. Accordingly, the CPI (Maoist) and the other organisations would continue to be "unlawful association" under the AP Public Security Act, she said.

The ban would be in force till August 16, 2021.

