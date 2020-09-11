Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM to dedicate 3 projects related to petroleum sector

The projects include the Durgapur-Banka section of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur pipeline augmentation project and two LPG bottling plants, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Friday Giving details, it said the 193-km long Durgapur-Banka pipeline section, built by IndianOil, is part of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur pipeline augmentation project for which the foundation stone was laid by the prime minister in February 2019.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 19:27 IST
PM to dedicate 3 projects related to petroleum sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation three key projects related to the petroleum sector in Bihar through video conference on Sunday, his office said.  The projects include the Durgapur-Banka section of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur pipeline augmentation project and two LPG bottling plants, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Friday

Giving details, it said the 193-km long Durgapur-Banka pipeline section, built by IndianOil, is part of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur pipeline augmentation project for which the foundation stone was laid by the prime minister in February 2019.  The section is the extension of the existing 679-km long Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur LPG pipeline to the new LPG bottling plant at Banka in Bihar.  The pipeline passes through West Bengal (60 km), Jharkhand (98 km) and Bihar (35 km), the statement said.  Laying of the pipeline under the Durgapur-Banka section requires crossing several natural and manmade hurdles, it noted, adding that a total of 154 crossings were bridged, including 13 rivers, five national highways, and three railway crossings.  The pipeline was laid under riverbeds through state-of-the-art Horizontal Directional Drilling technique without disturbing the water flow, the PMO said.  The LPG bottling plant at Banka, it said, will increase the 'aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance) of Bihar by meeting the rising demand for LPG in the state.  This bottling plant has been built at an investment of around Rs 131.75 crore to serve the districts of Bhagalpur, Banka, Jamui, Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar in Bihar, along with the districts of Godda, Deoghar, Dumka, Sahibganj and Pakur in Jharkhand, it said.   The bottling plant at Harsidhi in East Champaran has been constructed at a cost of Rs 136.4 crores.   Modi had laid the foundation stone of the project in April 2018, the PMO said.   The bottling plant will cater to the LPG requirement of East Champaran, West Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Siwan, Gopalganj and Sitamarhi districts in Bihar, it added.   Sources had earlier said that the prime minister will launch and inaugurate development works worth over Rs 16,000 crore in the next 10 days in poll-bound Bihar.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

HC seeks details of COVID-19 infrastructure from Tripura govt

The High Court of Tripura on Friday directed the state government to file an affidavit within September 18 providing detailed information on the infrastructure available in state-run Govind Ballabh Panth Hospital here to treat coronavirus p...

Will bring more projects to Mathura: MP Hema Malini

Mathura MP Hema Malini promised to bring more projects to her constituency while inaugurating a lift and an escalator at the local railway station through a video conference on FridayI will bring more projects, including for the Mathura jun...

Virus spiking in eastern Europe; Hungary drafts 'war plan'

The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases spiked Friday in parts of eastern Europe, with Hungary and the Czech Republic registering all-time daily highs. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said his government was drafting a war plan ...

Bahrain to normalise ties with Israel, Israeli media say

The Gulf state of Bahrain is to normalise relations with Israel, the diplomatic correspondent for Israels public broadcaster Kan said on Friday, without citing sources.Another Israeli reporter, Raphael Ahren of the Times of Israel, said U.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020