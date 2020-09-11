Left Menu
Visegrad Four want visa-free travel for Belarusians, says Polish PM

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 11-09-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 19:40 IST
The Visegrad Four grouping of Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia want to propose visa-free movement for Belarus citizens and a new support package for the country at an EU summit, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.

"We want to propose an offer of economic cooperation for the future ... We want to propose visa-free travel for Belarusian citizens and this economic package for the future of Belarus," he said at a news conference in the eastern Polish city of Lublin.

