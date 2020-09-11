Three including militant arrested, al-Badr module busted in J&K
Security forces have busted a module of al-Badr terror outfit by arresting a militant and his two associates in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday. The al-Badr module, involved in grenade throwing incidents at Police Post Warpora in Sopore area of the north Kashmir district, was busted by arresting an uncategorized militant of the outfit, a police official said.
He said the militant was identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Pandith, a resident of Bunpora Dangerpora area of Sopore. Two of his associates, Abdul Majeed Dar and Mubashir Ahmad Dar, both residents of Dangerpora Sopore, were also arrested, the official said.
He said more arrests are expected in the case and further investigation is in progress..
