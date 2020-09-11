Central team visits flood-affected villages of east Vidarbha

A six-member team from the Centre on Friday visited parts of east Vidarbha, which were affected by floods, following incessant rainfall last month, an official said. Several villages in five districts including Nagpur, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gadchiroli and Gondia in Nagpur division were flooded due to water released from nearby dams and rivers.

The Central team is on a three-day visit and on Friday it took stock of the damages at villages of Kamptee, Parseoni and Mauda talukas and also villages in Chandrapur district, after a review meeting at Nagpur Divisional Commissionerate, a release stated. During the inspection, residents of the affected areas apprised the Central team about damages to farmlands, cattle and property, it was stated.

According to the release, nearly, 88,864 hectares of farmland in 34 talukas of Nagpur division have been affected due to floods, while 23,000 houses have also been damaged..