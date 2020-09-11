Ghaziabad: Woman held for hatching conspiracy to kill brother

A woman was arrested on Friday for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to kill her brother, a day after he was shot dead here, police said. According to a police official, one Asif alias Sonu was shot in Prem Nagar colony in Loni area around 8.30 pm on Thursday and he later died during treatment at a nearby hospital.

Investigation revealed that one of Asif's sisters, identified as Warisha, had made the plan to kill him. Warisha's son Golu, who is lodged in Mandouli jail of North East Delhi from last two years in a murder case, and two other family members were also involved in the plan, police said.

The FIR in the case was registered after Asif's death at Loni police station by his other sister Shirin Malik, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI. The other accused in the case will be nabbed soon, the officer added.