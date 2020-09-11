Left Menu
Woman, 2 children killed, kin injured in C'garh land dispute

A 40-year-old woman and her two children were killed and four others in her family injured when they were attacked by two men with sharp-edged weapons in Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said. On Friday morning, the two accused stormed into Gaikwad's home armed with an axe and chilli powder.

PTI | Mahasamund | Updated: 11-09-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 22:24 IST
A 40-year-old woman and her two children were killed and four others in her family injured when they were attacked by two men with sharp-edged weapons in Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said. The victims and accused belong to the same family and prima facie it seems the murders are a result of a dispute over land, Mahasamund Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur said.

The incident took place this morning in Joba village under Tumgaon police station limits, he said. The deceased were identified as Jagriti (40) wife of Oas Gaikwad, their daughter Teena (16) and son Manish (13), while the accused are Parasram and his son Brijsen, both of whom have been arrested, the SP said.

"Gaikwad and Parasram have a dispute over property. On Friday morning, the two accused stormed into Gaikwad's home armed with an axe and chilli powder. Gaikwad escaped, his wife and two children were killed, while his mother and two other children sustained injuries," the official said..

