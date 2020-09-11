Customs seizes smuggled textiles worth Rs 3.3 cr on fishing trawler to Bangladesh

Customs officers in West Bengal have intercepted a fishing trawler which was trying to smuggle garments valued at about Rs 3.3 crore to Bangladesh, an official statement said on Friday. On the basis of specific intelligence, a fishing trawler was intercepted by the officers of the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive) West Bengal, in the intervening night of September 6 and 7. The trawler was coming from Diamond Harbour towards Sagar Island. As per intelligence input, the trawler was to cross over to Bangladesh using an unauthorised riverine route and channel, carrying goods of Indian origin in the guise of fishing, the finance ministry statement said. "The persons on board the trawler were engaging in smuggling of Sarees/Garments concealed inside the trawler in about 400 gunny bags having a value of Rs. 3.3 crore approximately," it said. Interrogation of the arrested persons confirmed that the vessel was heading to cross over to Bangladesh through an unauthorised route with an intention to smuggle Indian goods. Further investigation in the matter is under process, it added. Upon search of the trawler, various incriminating documents along with identity cards of certain Bangladeshi and Indian nationals were found. Mobile phones with Bangladeshi SIM cards and personal items, all made in Bangladesh, were recovered, it said. "The trawler also had flags of Bangladesh and it appears that the same would have been displayed after they had illegally crossed the International border," the statement added. This is one of the biggest seizures in the recent past involving the smuggling of export goods to Bangladesh, it said.