Man dies by suicide in Muzaffarnagar

A 30-year-old man allegedly ended his life by jumping into a canal here on Friday, police said. The incident took place in Katka village under Jansath police station limits, they said. The deceased has been identified as Suresh and the body sent for post-mortem, police said. The reason behind Suresh taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, they said.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 11-09-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 22:52 IST
