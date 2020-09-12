UAE welcomes Israel-Bahrain agreement, hopes it will be positive for peace
The United Arab Emirates on Friday welcomed the decision by Bahrain and Israel to establish relations, which it said it hoped would have a positive effect on the climate for peace and cooperation in the region and around the world. "The move represents a significant step towards an era of security and prosperity ...Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 12-09-2020 00:03 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 00:03 IST
The United Arab Emirates on Friday welcomed the decision by Bahrain and Israel to establish relations, which it said it hoped would have a positive effect on the climate for peace and cooperation in the region and around the world.
"The move represents a significant step towards an era of security and prosperity ... (and) would expand the scope of economic, cultural, scientific, and diplomatic avenues of cooperation," the UAE foreign minister said in a statement.
The UAE will on Sept. 15 normalise ties with Israel, which was announced last month. Bahrain and Israel will sign a declaration the same day.
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Bahrain
- United Arab Emirates
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Entertainment News Roundup: Lola Lennox follows in mother Annie's footsteps with single release; Israel's Netta on how the show can't go on and more
People News Roundup: Israel's Netta on how the show can't go on; New York rejects 11th parole bid of John Lennon's killer.
Israel lists first commercial passenger flight to UAE
El Al to fly Israel's first flight to UAE by commercial carrier
Israel strikes Gaza after Palestinian militants fire rockets