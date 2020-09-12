UAE welcomes Israel-Bahrain agreement, hopes it will be positive for peace

The United Arab Emirates on Friday welcomed the decision by Bahrain and Israel to establish relations, which it said it hoped would have a positive effect on the climate for peace and cooperation in the region and around the world.

"The move represents a significant step towards an era of security and prosperity ... (and) would expand the scope of economic, cultural, scientific, and diplomatic avenues of cooperation," the UAE foreign ministry said in a statement. The UAE will on Sept. 15 normalise ties with Israel, which was announced last month. Bahrain and Israel will sign a declaration the same day.