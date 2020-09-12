PM Modi to inaugurate 1.75 lakh homes built under PM Awas Yojana in MP today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 1.75 lakh houses built in Madhya Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) on Saturday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2020 09:12 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 09:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 1.75 lakh houses built in Madhya Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) on Saturday. The Prime Minister will participate in the program through video conferencing and will also talk with some of the beneficiaries of the scheme.
Modi had on Friday said that this is an important step in achieving the goal of providing houses to the poor by 2022. "This is another important step in achieving the target of giving a house to every family in the country by 2022. These houses built under PM Awas Yojana-Gramin are proof that the corona pandemic too could not stop the development works," PM Modi posted on Twitter.
The PMAY is a housing initiative of the Government of India launched in 2015 to provide affordable housing to the urban and the rural poor. The target of PMAY is to build 20 million affordable houses by March 2022. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates college and administration buildings of Jhansi-based Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agri University.
India has controlled spread of locust swarms using modern technologies including drones: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing displeasure over recent developments regarding GST.
Centre's decision not to compensate states for GST seems to be attempt to undermine spirit of cooperative federalism: Mamata Banerjee to PM Narendra Modi.
Deeply anguished by GST imbroglio which tantamounts to betrayal of trust and moral responsibility of Centre towards states: Mamata Banerjee to PM Narendra Modi.