Retired teacher killed in UP village

A 68-year-old retired teacher was killed outside a temple in a village here, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday evening in village Sonaran Tola under Maholi Police Station and the deceased has been identified as Kamlesh Mishra, police said.

Superintendent of Police of Sitapur R P Singh said, "Kamlesh Mishra was going to offer prayers in a temple outside the village on the evening of September 11, but did not come back till midnight." According to the officer, Mishra was found critically injured outside the temple by his family members and succumbed to injuries while on the way to the hospital. Police said that injury marks from a sharp-edged weapon were found on the body of the deceased.

Investigation teams have been constituted and a probe is on, the SP said. Two men -- Mukesh Shukla and Praveen Shukla -- of the same village have been arrested and their interrogation is going on, the SP said..