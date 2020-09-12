Maha: 21-year-old man killed in Bhiwandi, culprits at large

A 21-year-old man was killed inBhiwandi in Thane district by unidentified persons and effortswere on to nab them, police said on Saturday

The incident took place late Friday night and thevictim has been identified as Karanjote-resident Akash Shelar,said Senior Inspector Suresh Manore of Padgha police station

Shelar was hit on the head with a sharp weapon, Manoresaid.