Maha: 21-year-old man killed in Bhiwandi, culprits at large

Maha: 21-year-old man killed in Bhiwandi, culprits at largePTI | Thane | Updated: 12-09-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 16:36 IST
A 21-year-old man was killed inBhiwandi in Thane district by unidentified persons and effortswere on to nab them, police said on Saturday
The incident took place late Friday night and thevictim has been identified as Karanjote-resident Akash Shelar,said Senior Inspector Suresh Manore of Padgha police station
Shelar was hit on the head with a sharp weapon, Manoresaid.
