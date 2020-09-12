Left Menu
New script developed for Beary language

Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy has developed a new independent script for the Beary language in coastal Karnataka, spoken by around 20 lakh people belonging to the Byari community in the region. Rahim Uchil said the committee has been working on the script for the last six months. Beary is a 1,000-year-old language and the academy will promote the new script through social media, he said.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 12-09-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 17:29 IST
Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy has developed a new independent script for the Beary language in coastal Karnataka, spoken by around 20 lakh people belonging to the Byari community in the region. The literature in Beary (also known as Byari), a language without script, has so far been written in Kannada.

The language is mostly spoken by people belonging to the Muslim 'Byari' community in the area described as 'Tulu Nadu,' comprising coastal areas in Dakshina Kannada and parts of Kasaragod in Kerala. The new script and numerals for the language, was released by Beary Sahitya Academy chairman Rahim Uchil on Friday in the presence of members of an expert committee that prepared the script.

The new language script has 46 alphabets, including 13 vowels, 33 consonants and nine numerals. Rahim Uchil said the committee has been working on the script for the last six months.

Beary is a 1,000-year-old language and the academy will promote the new script through social media, he said. A new App will be launched by the academy introducing the script and numerals which can be keyed in.

The new 2021 Beary calendar will be published using Beary script and numerals, which will also have the Kannada script and Arabic numerals, Uchil said. He said a request will be sent to the government to allow Beary language to be studied as a third language from the third grade in the region.

According to a survey by the education department, more than 3,700 students in Dakshina Kannada have shown interest in the study of the language, he said. The Beary spoken language shot into fame with the 2011 movie Byari directed by K P Suveeran, which won the national award for best film that year.

The film, dealing with the lives of the Byari community, was the first feature film made in the language..

