Canter hits motorbike, knocks down another while trying to flee; 3 dead

Linemen Manish (24) and Lokpal Singh (55), both residents of Jhajar, were deployed at Power Department at Yamunapuram and their motorbike was hit when they were returning from duty, the officer said. The canter driver abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot, the Circle Officer (City) said, adding the three bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 12-09-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 17:34 IST
A speeding canter hit a motorcycle from behind and then while trying to flee mowed down another, killing three people in total, police said Saturday. They said the incident happened late Friday night on the Jewar Road under the Dehat Kotwali, and two of the deceased were power department linemen

The third person who died worked at a liquor shop at Chola Chowki and his motorbike was hit when the canter driver accelerated to flee, they said. Circle Officer (City) Diksha Singh said the three were not wearing helmets. Linemen Manish (24) and Lokpal Singh (55), both residents of Jhajar, were deployed at Power Department at Yamunapuram and their motorbike was hit when they were returning from duty, the officer said. The canter hit their two-wheeler near Sikheda village from behind and as the driver speeded up to flee it knocked down another motorbike in the same village, killing 52-year-old Raj Singh, the officer said

The passers-by tried to nab the driver, but he managed to escape. The canter driver abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot, the Circle Officer (City) said, adding the three bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

