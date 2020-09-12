Left Menu
Man kills lover, then ends his life by jumping before train

A 24-year-old man allegedly killed his lover and burnt her body before ending his life by jumping in front of a train in Aung area here on Saturday morning, police said.

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 12-09-2020 17:55 IST
A 24-year-old man allegedly killed his lover and burnt her body before ending his life by jumping in front of a train in Aung area here on Saturday morning, police said. On the information that the half-burnt body of a woman was lying on the roadside between Makua Kheda and Mahua kheda villages, police rushed to the spot. A local, Rambabu Raidas, identified her as his daughter, Station House Officer (SHO) Keshav Verma said.

A hunt was launched for their neighbour Monu alias Dhirendra Raidas after the father informed that he was having an affair with his daughter who was at home till late in the night but her body was found in the morning, the SHO said. On the complaint of the father, a case was registered against Monu. In the meanwhile, police got information that a man has jumped before a train around 9:30 am. The deceased was identified as Monu.

Prima facie it appears that the man first killed his lover and later died by suicide, the SHO said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further action will be taken after the report is received, he added.

