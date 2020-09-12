Maha cops seize 30 kgs of silver worth Rs 18 lakh in Jalna

A Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squadteam seized 30 kilograms of silver valued at Rs 18 lakh from acar in Jalna town on Saturday and arrested four people, anofficial said

The seizure was made near Nagewadi toll naka when thecar was on its way from Aurangabad to Nanded, said InspectorSurendra Gadam

"We found 30 sliver bricks, each weighing onekilogram. The total value is Rs 18 lakh. Pravin Bhoma, driverAslam Khan Masood Khan, Manoj Omprakash Varma and SayyedFarooque Hamiduddin, all from Aurangabad, were arrested afterthey failed to give satisfactory replies about the silver," headded.