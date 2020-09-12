Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra DGP announces security measures at places of worship across the state

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang has issued orders to the SPs of all districts to check and verify the security measures at all temples and places of worship across the state.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 12-09-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 20:55 IST
Andhra DGP announces security measures at places of worship across the state
Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Gautam Sawang (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang has issued orders to the SPs of all districts to check and verify the security measures at all temples and places of worship across the state. This comes in the backdrop of Antarvedi Chariot burning case that has caused an upheaval in the state.

"It is very unfortunate that the chariot of the Antarvedi Temple is gutted in fire. Such an incident should not happen. It is a sensitive matter connected with the sentiments of people belonging to different sections of society. Taking advantage of that incident, some miscreants are trying to create rifts between religions and to hamper the law and order situation in the state. The police department will not spare such acts, and will take stern action on those persons," AP DGP statement reads. DGP Sawang said that the organizers of places of worship should fix lights and CCTV cameras so that the temples and places of worship will be clearly visible.

"Further, fire fighting equipment should be maintained; fire and electricity audit should be conducted for temples; security should be continuously monitored; patrolling should be strengthened. All measures should be taken to see that general public should not believe in rumours on social media and rather maintain communal harmony," the statement further reads. He further said that all the SPs are alerted to take measures so that all temples and places of worship be geo-tagged, and they should be continuously monitored. (ANI)

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Italy shaken by brutal beating death of young Black man

Hundreds of people in Italy joined a funeral procession Saturday for a young Black man whose brutal beating death has shaken the country and drawn condemnation from the highest levels of the government. Premier Giuseppe Conte and Italys int...

Star Neymar back in PSG squad for home game vs Marseille

Neymar is back in the Paris Saint-Germain squad for Sundays home game against bitter rival Marseille after recovering from the coronavirus. However, PSG coach Thomas Tuchel is not sure whether Neymar, winger Angel Di Maria, goalkeeper Keylo...

Johnson's Baby introduces new range of baby care products

Johnsons Baby on Saturday said it has launched a new range of baby care products as it has seen a significant growth in demand in the Indian market. The new range of products comprises wash, lotion, cream and oil and is available...

North Bihar to get air connectivity before Chhath festival: Hardeep Puri

Daily flights between north Bihar town of Darbhanga and metropolis like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru will commence from the first week of November, ahead of the annual rush for Chhath festivities, Union minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020